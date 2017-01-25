Woman charged with assault told to bring witnesses

A COURT in Port Moresby has ordered a woman charged with assaulting an eight-year-old boy to bring witnesses to prove her claims of ‘disciplining’ the child.

Brenda Pyabe, 22, from Nipa District of Southern Highlands was alleged to have lifted the child and threw him to the ground whilst beating him at Manu Autoport in the National Capital District on Dec 31 last year.

Boroko District Court magistrate Laura Kuvi told Pyabe that the allegations against her were serious and that she would have to provide witnesses or witness statements to the court to support her claims of discipline.

Pyabe told the court that she used a broomstick to beat the child and that she never lifted and threw the child to the ground.

“I was only disciplining him,” Payabe said.

The court heard that Pyabe is the victim’s stepmother.

The police prosecutor told the court that medical evidence agreed with the allegations and asked for a trial to proceed. The matter will return to court on Feb 13.

Like this: Like Loading...