Woman charged with K10mil fraud

By PERO SIMINJI

A WOMAN who allegedly conspired with others and fraudulently diverted K10 million approved for payment to Telikom PNG Limited to another company appeared in court yesterday.

Pauline Nuau, 52, from Kulis village in Bougainville, appeared at the Waigani committal court charged with a count each of conspiracy, dishonest application and money laundering.

The court was told that between April 29 and June 7, 2013, Nuau, whilst an employee to the Department of Finance, allegedly conspired with others and fraudulently diverted K10 million meant for Telikom PNG to Wia Rural Communication Ltd.

She was informed that the money was released for payment to Telikom PNG and not to a third party.

Her alleged failure to verify with the executive management of Telikom PNG and the Department of National Planning as well as her own boss resulted in the misuse of the funds, the court was told.

Senior Magistrate Cosmas Bidar told the court that the case was serious and police needed time to do their investigations.

The court adjourned the matter to May 25 for Nuau to appear for her mention.

She is out on a K1000 extended police bail.

