Woman charged for misusing K18,000

By Alphonse Porau

A FILIPINA charged with misappropriating more than K18,000 from a company in National Capital District appeared before the Waigani Committal Court yesterday.

Marilou Malig Del Rosario, 40, was charged with 12 counts of misappropriating money belonging to Titanium Investment Ltd trading as Nesa PNG Foam.

Magistrate Cosmas Bidar read the charges to the accused and adjourned her case to Nov 12 for mention.

The court heard that between July and Oct the accused dishonestly applied to her own use K18,142.82 of her employer’s money.

It was alleged that between July 8 and Oct 4, 2017, the accused, while working as an operations manager with the company raised a total of 12 invoices to clients for various goods but failed to receipt the amount of cash collected.

