Woman committed to trial for alleged stealing

A WOMAN charged with stealing more than K391,000 from her employer was yesterday committed to face trial in the National Court.

The Waigani Committal Court found enough evidence against Joyce Moripi, from Central, who was charged with one count of dishonest application, one count of false pretence, one count of conspiracy and 19 counts of stealing.

The money belonged to real estate company Century 21’s Sule.

Moripi was an employee at the time of the alleged incident.

It was alleged that between Jan and Sept 2013, the accused conspired with Geua Gavera (co-accused) to defraud and stole K391,321 belonging to the company.

The court was told that the money was stolen through various transactions not recognised by the company.

Senior Magistrate Cosmas Bidar told the court that evidence against Moripi was sufficient to commit her for trial.

“In such cases, evidence is mostly in documents and having gone through all the evidence, the court found that it is clear, consistent and sufficient enough to have your case transferred to the higher court,” Bidar said.

Her bail of K1000 was extended and she was told to appear at the Waigani National Court for listing.

Meanwhile, Bidar set aside Gevara’s K1000 police bail and issued a warrant of arrest for him because he did not attend court several times. He faces similar charges.

