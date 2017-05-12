Woman convicted over assault of air hostess

THE Boroko District Court has convicted a woman for assaulting a flight attendant using a bottle of perfume on an aircraft in Port Moresby last year.

Magistrate Laura Kuvi will sentence Brendah Cahgah next Thursday for assaulting Elizabeth David from Eastern Highlands on board an Air Niugini Boeing 767 aircraft destined for Brisbane, Australia, on Oct 7, 2016 at the Jacksons International Airport.

“I accept the complainant’s version over the defendants because her version is inconsistent with common sense and logic,” Kuvi said.

The court heard that Cahgah had left her luggage and went over to tell David that they would get off the plane to resolve their issues.

“This makes no sense considering that she already left her luggage in the overhead locker.

“She could have merely left the luggage outside the plane or at the door of the plane and then talked with complainant.

“Court also accepts David’s uncontested evidence that she was attacked several times at her workplace,” Kuvi said.

