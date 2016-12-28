Woman in court over stolen K60,000

By TABITHA NERO

A 26-YEAR old woman who stole more than K60,000 from the Port Moresby Cancer Relief Society told a Waigani National Court last week that she had made repayments.

Margaret Ani, from Pari village in the National Capital District (NCD), while employed as the treasurer of the organisation, misappropriated the money by forging the signature of her immediate boss.

Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika advised Ani that it would be in her best interest to settle the full amount of K66,968.90 by March.

“Keep those deposits coming in and you should repay the money. You have until March 1, for all payments to be done,” Sir Gibbs told Ani.

The court heard that Ani has repaid K15,500 and has an outstanding of K51,468.90.

Between June 1 and Sept 18, 2012, Ani forged the signature of her boss, Dadi Toka Jnr, 24 times and received monies totalling up to more than K60,000.

Her lawyer, Michael Wilson told the court earlier this month that his client was now unemployed and planned to sell her vehicle before next year to make further payments.

