Woman dies in Independence Day row

A woman has died after a quarrel with her husband. Police said the husband was upset because she had returned home late after celebrating Independence Day on Saturday.

Provincial Police commander Inspector George Bayagau said the husband was angry when his wife arrived home at the Musa compound around 6pm. She had been attending the celebrations in town.

“During the argument, the husband hit his wife on the head with a (piece of timber). The wife fell unconscious and was rushed to the Alotau General Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. The husband is now in police custody,” he said.

In another incident on Saturday at about 10am, Bayagau said four men armed with bush knives boarded a boat and took K5000 from the captain and his crew.

