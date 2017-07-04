Woman dies in road accident

By PETER WARI

POLICE says a pregnant woman died instantly and passengers were injured when a bus ran off the Mendi Kandep road in Southern Highlands last Friday.

Provincial police commander Chief Supt Sibron Papoto told The National that the driver who fled the scene after the accident was later allegedly killed by men who arrived in another bus.

The bus was travelling to Kandep in Enga and veered off the road at Nol village.

He said the woman, a mother-of-four, died instantly.

Others who were injured were taken to the Mendi Provincial Hospital by the passengers of the second bus.

Papoto said the driver and crew of the second bus plus four other men later found the driver of the first bus and allegedly killed him.

“The driver and crew have been arrested by police and leaders from the Lai Valley LLG have cooperated resulting in the arrest,” he said.

He said the four other men were still at large.

“The criminal investigation division in Mendi are investigating the murder and we believe the four suspects would soon be arrested,” he said.

Papoto urged the relatives of the woman and driver to let police complete their investigation.

