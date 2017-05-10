Woman eyes end to men’s rule

OF the 3332 people standing in this general election only 165 of them are women. One of them, Cathleen Schulze Baragu, is determined to break the male stranglehold on Kokopo.

“Everyone knows that Kokopo has had male candidates elected since the very first elections when PNG became independent,” she said. “There is a need for change in Kokopo. Our electorate deserves good representation but yet this has not happened in the past years.”

Baragu is facing 24 men in the battle for the Kokopo Open seat.

Baragu is confident: “I have been encouraged by the level of participation of woman in the last elections and also feel that I have the capacity to represent my people in Kokopo and bring the electorate to a level that our people deserve.

“I was frustrated at being a silent observer while things that were supposed to be done in my electorate were not being done.”

Baragu said that for the past two years she has been steered towards this general election by her family and relatives in the electorate, whose support she continues to enjoy.

One of her key policies involves enabling and empowering young people to become productive citizens and able to contribute positively to the electorate.

Baragu worked in the public and private sectors for 15 years before starting her own real estate company in Kokopo.

