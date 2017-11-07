Woman to face trial for murder of husband’s second wife

By ALPHONSE PORAU

A woman is in custody charged with the wilful murder of her husband’s second wife in Port Moresby.

Magistrate Cosmas Bidar has committed Evelyn Steven, 26, from Ibia village, Kagua, Southern Highlands, to appear on Nov 27 at the High Court.

Bidar said that such incidents were common in the country, and he had seen enough evidence for the accused to stand trial.

The accused is charged with killing her husband’s second wife on April 5. All three lived together at 7-Mile.

Police said that on that day, the accused had returned home with her husband from a meeting and became upset that the kitchen was untidy.

The wives argued and got into a fight. The second wife grabbed a knife and swung it at the first wife who managed to take it away from her and then used it to stab her victim.

The second wife was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The accused was arrested.

Like this: Like Loading...