Woman faces court for selling homebrew

By ELIZABETH VUVU

A WOMAN in Manus Island is expected to appear in court today charged with selling homebrew.

Police arrested the woman this week for allegedly selling homebrew in 600ml water containers for K50 each at the boatshed market in Lorengau town.

Acting police commander Senior Inspector David Yapu said police also confiscated some containers of homebrew from Rita Puangih from Ahus Island in the Bupi Chupen Lelemadih LLG area.

As there were no proper cells at the police station, Puangih was released on bail.

Yapu said the boatshed had become a drinking place and an area where public nuisances were seen.

Meanwhile, police also arrested two brothers at Pere village in Penabu Nalisopat LLG area for allegedly assaulting a ward councillor and damaging properties at the market while under the influence of homebrew.

The councillor suffered a fracture in his left hand and was taken to the Lorengau General Hospital for treatment.

Police attended the scene and arrested the brothers who are in custody.

