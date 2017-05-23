Woman first in country to receive coffee grader certificate

By LARRY ANDREW

A LOCAL woman is the first Papua New Guinean to be accredited with the Q Arabica Grader certificate to assess the quality of coffee in cup and grade.

Lovelynn Pewi Kunoko, 33, is from Lou Island in Manus and works with Niugini Coffee owned by NGIP Agmark.

Kunoko attended the Q Grader training and examination in the Philippines from September 16 to 19 last year.

The event was held at the Barrister and Coffee Academy of Asia

in San Juan City, Manila.

The facilitator was Jodie Dowel Weiser, a consultant and instructor from Gather Coffee Company in California, United States.

Nine people attended the training – six from the Philippines, plus one each from Japan, USA and

Papua New Guinea.

“To get this recognition is a challenge because I taste mostly Papua New Guinean coffee. I am not used to tasting coffee from other countries. It is very challenging,” she said.

“I never thought that I could become the first female in the country to be recognised as an Arabica Q grader and receive the international recognised certificate under the Coffee Quality Institute,” Kunoko said.

She said the Coffee Industry Corporation would running training sessions at Aiyura.

