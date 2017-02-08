Woman gets 4 years for stealing phone credits

By DAPHNE WANI

A WOMAN from East Sepik has been jailed for four years for stealing Digicel flex worth more than K200,000 from her employer.

Glenda Nugai, from Ambunti district in East Sepik was alleged to have stolen direct flex from the Oceanic Communication Ltd (OCL) worth K232,000 between November 21, 2014 and February 27, 2016 in the National Capital District.

Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika told Nugai that the four-year sentence would be suspended if she repaid the amount she took from her employer.

“The problem with habit is that it becomes your character at the end of the day.

If we are not careful it will become a norm and lead us to destruction,” Sir Gibbs said.

