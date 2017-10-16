Woman guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to sister-in-law

A woman has been found guilty by the Waigani National Court of causing grievous bodily harm to her sister-in-law in Port Moresby.

Lucy Yalus from Enga was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on Lucy Pomai at Hohola market.

Yalu pleaded guilty to the charge.

Justice George Manuhu told Yalus to present a report in two weeks on whether she and her in-law could settle the matter.

This is before he will make a decision on punishment.

Yalus will return to court on Oct 28 for a pre-sentence report by her lawyer from the Public Solicitor’s Office.

Her bail was extended.

The court heard that on Feb 5, 2017, at Hohola Market between 8am and 9am, Pomai went to the market to see her husband and later she met Yalus. Yalus asked her when she and her husband would compensate her.

She was holding a kitchen knife at the time.

When Pomai turned to flee Yalus stabbed her from behind.

She fell unconscious, and was taken by bystanders to the hospital.

The court heard that at the hospital, doctors found that she had chest pain.

When they examined Pomai, the doctor found that the knife had penetrated her left chest, and she was bleeding heavily.

