Woman held for theft, conspiracy

A WOMAN appeared in court last week on charges of stealing money and conspiracy.

Anne Diro, 30, from Tumunum village in Kabwum, Morobe was told by Waigani Committal Court Magistrate Mekeo Gauli that she would be remanded in custody.

She was also told to find a lawyer to apply for bail on her behalf.

Police allege that on March 11, 2016, Dirto and an accomplice told the complainant and her husband that they were work permit agents for the Labour Department and could arrange their visa and work permits.

The couple paid them K2000.

Diro promised them the documents would be processed on the same day or the next day.

When the complainant called them to enquire about the documents, they gave excuses about the payment.

Diro was arrested on Sept 7. The case was adjourned to Oct 18 for mention.

