Woman kidnapped, exchanged for suspect

By Rebecca Kuku

TOPE tribe from Komo in Hela held a woman scientist hostage on Friday to exchange for the release of their tribesman who was arrested for the alleged possession of illegal firearms, Hela police commander Michael Welly said.

Welly said that he would arrest those involved and if they chose to retaliate, they would be dealt with under the Criminal Code with reference to hostage-taking.

“I will not tolerate such behaviour on my watch and will ensure that the suspects will be dealt with,” Welly said.

“My men know who the suspect is and the identity of those who staged the hostage situation and they will be charged and detained,” he said.

“This is an isolated incident that has nothing to do with elections and, I repeat, it will not affect the election security operations.”

Welly said that he had been receiving phone calls from local and international media questioning why police negotiated with terrorists and agreed to their terms.

“But I want to make it clear that we only agreed to the exchange because we were concerned for the hostage’s safety,” he said.

“The hostage’s life and safety was of paramount importance and also because we know this men and were confident we would arrest them after the hostage was secured.”

