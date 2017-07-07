Woman killed while crossing road

A WOMAN returning from a haus krai was killed while crossing the road at Waigani in Port Moresby on Friday morning.

Police said the driver honked but Marilyn Bele and her three companions still tried to rush across the road.

They were believed to be rushing back to Morata to cast their votes.

Lita Gui told police she managed to avoid the other three women but not Bele, who is believed to be in her 40s.

NCD traffic police chief Philip Koliadi said yesterday that the area was usually busy with many pedestrians, including students.

He said the vehicle had been detained pending investigation.

