Woman loses items in fire

A FEMALE police officer serving at the Bialla police station in West New Britain lost all her belongings when her home caught fire.

Provincial police commander Supt Jim Namora said the three-bedroom police house at the Bialla police barracks caught fire between 2am and 3.30am on Friday, April 21, while she was away.

Namora has ordered an internal investigation into the fire by the police station commander at Bialla.

“There is sufficient information from eyewitness accounts that the burning down of the house was a deliberate act perpetrated by someone who was closely associated with the police woman,” he said.

Namora ruled out any election-related motive.

Like this: Like Loading...