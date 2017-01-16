Woman: People failed to sign 2001 deal

A WOMAN from the South Fly district of Western has told people in her community not to blame Ok Tedi Mining Ltd (OTML) for them missing out on benefits over the years.

Sepe/ Auti Women’s representative Tuani Koda admitted that the people themselves failed to sign an agreement in 2001.

Communities affected by Ok Tedi mine’s operation signed the Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA), allowing the mine to continue operating and dumping waste rock and mine tailings into the river following the exit of BHP Billiton.

The agreements commit Ok Tedi Mining Ltd (OTML) to making annual payments as agreed to with the communities in cash, investments and for village and regional development projects through their respective trusts.

Koda said: “Women have missed out very badly in receiving Government services.

“We only received one sewing machine from late South Fly MP Aide Ganasi and we are thankful for that.

“We should not blame OTML for not assisting us under the CMCA programme because we did not sign the agreement.

“I’m happy with the signing today (last Friday). Now it’s possible for me to receive services for my women.”

Ok Tedi Mining Ltd’s deputy chief executive officer and general manager employee and external relations, Musje Werror said with the signing of the CMCA Agreement by the Sepe/Auti leaders last Friday, they would receive benefits in the form of village projects, educationa assistance and cash compensation which was something they have missed out on since 2001.

