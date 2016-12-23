Woman refused bail, faces grilling on contraband

POLICE have refused bail for an expatriate woman charged with being in possession of marijuana because she has to be questioned further on other illegal items found on her.

National Capital District and Central police commander Sylvester Kalaut told The National that Malaysian Anita Ting Mee Siong would have to instruct her lawyer to apply for bail in the National Court.

Kalaut said she would undergo further questioning in regards to information of interest to police.

The drugs and illicit items confiscated from her are awaiting tests before more charges are laid, he said.

Kalaut said they wanted the tests conducted because some of the items were hidden in speakers which police officers had to unscrew to check.

She will also be questioned on her use of a vehicle belonging to a member of parliament.

“We are investigating the vehicle belonging to the MP to check the ownership and registration,” Kalaut said.

“We will also question her on how she got the vehicle.

“That is subject to our investigation.

“Once we confirm that, we will also invite the MP for an interview.”

Like this: Like Loading...