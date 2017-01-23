Woman sells clothes for a living

By CHARLENE BAWO

BASI Minala, 28, mother of four from Enga, sells second hand clothing outside Stop and Shop shopping centre at Rainbow, Port Moresby to support her family.

Minala, who resides at Morata 1 sells second hand clothes.

She said she buys clothing from the second hand shops in Port Moresby and resells them Rainbow.

“I used to sell soft drinks but the income was not enough. I decided to resell second hand clothes which I bought from the second hand shops in Port Moresby,” she said.

“My aim is to start my own business. Work at home and be my own boss. Own a house and make a good living for my family.”

Minala said the cost of living in the city was quite expensive and tough especially for unemployed mothers and women.

The only means of survival is through marketing which involves selling soft drinks, second hand clothes in the black market or selling vegetables on the road sides.

“I hope to put a stall at the Women in Business Trade Centre and expand my business soon,” Minala said.

“However, since renting a space costs too much, I have decided to do roadside marketing here at Rainbow.”

She said expanding her business would enable her to buy a block of land and operate her business there.

