Woman with special needs takes up official role

TWENTY-year-old Grace Dindilo will become the first person with disability to be a technical official for unified soccer in the 7th BSP PNG Games in Kimbe.

Sophie Tuna as the sports coordinator for para sports in the PNG Games, described Dindilo as a regular member of Special Olympics PNG (SOPNG) team.

SOPNG is a sporting organisation which focuses on helping athletes with disabilities giving them hope to participate as active members of the society through sports.

“We’ve being training here for quite some time now and we are so excited to have her be part of our team in the games. It’s the first time for us to see someone like Grace to be part of the technical team and it’s amazing,” Tuna said.

Dindilo told The National that she was happy to be in Kimbe for the first time and be part of the PNG Games.

“I am happy to be here and I am grateful for the chance to be here,” the lass from a mixed parentage of Milne Bay and Hanuabada, NCD said.

Tuna explained that Dindilo would be basically in charge as a technical official to ensure the seven-a-side unified soccer games ran well.

Athletes with disabilities from Port Moresby and Central have actively participated in unified soccer and having it in the PNG Games for the first time is a milestone.

