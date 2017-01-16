Woman supports family through sewing

By JOY NEMO

SERAH Kuria, 45, from Dom Kagul village in Chimbu, sells meri blouse at the Boroko Craft Market in Port Moresby to support her family.

Kuria graduated from Kundiawa Vocational and Technical School in 1987 with a certificate in sewing.

Being just a new graduate that time, without any money to start something of her own, Kuria went ahead and helped her relatives to sell their meri blouses at the market.

“Seeing the money they are making each day has become the driving force for me to start something of my own,” Kuria said.

Kuria left Chimbu for Port Moresby in 1999 and started sewing and selling her own products since 2003.

“My income depends on the customers. If I have a lot of customers in a day, I make K500 to K600, if I have less customers I make about K200 to K300.”

The money she earns daily is for her children’s school fees, power and water bills, food, supporting God’s work and buying new materials for sewing.

She registered her business with the Investment Promotion Authority and is planning to run a sewing school at her residence at Wildlife, New Erima.

Kuria said she aimed to teach young women and mothers from the settlements to do something for themselves to make money.”

