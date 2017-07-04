Woman tells how she helped raise O’Neill

By REBECCA KUKU and GYNNIE KERO

LIGIBAI Paire, 80, sat on the side smiling as she watched people milling around Prime Minister Peter O’Neill as he went to cast his vote.

She was among the crowd at Kauwo village in Pangia, Southern Highlands on Sunday to watch O’Neill vote.

She told of how she had helped raise the little boy – now the country’s prime minister – at the village more than 40 years ago.

She told of how she married O’Neill’s uncle Paire Penda in 1975, when O’Neill was in Grade Five.

She also told of how she regarded him as her own son and paid for his school fees.

Paire smiled as she recalled how she would climb mountains and crossed rivers to bring a bag of sweet potatoes to O’Neill when he was attending the Ialibu High School.

She said the first time she voted in a general election was when O’Neill first contested.

Paire said she was the proudest woman in the world when O’Neill became prime minister.

She cried, she danced, she cried again, she said.

On Sunday, she told The National that she had come to witness O’Neill cast his vote.

She said she remained the proudest woman in the world because of what that village boy she had helped raise had become in the country.

Paire said she would always vote for O’Neill in the general election.

O’Neill later told The National at his home in Pangia after the polling that he had a lot of relatives, many of whom treated him as their own. Like Paire.

