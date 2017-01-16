Woman to stand trial

By TABITHA NERO

A WOMAN accused of abandoning her infant child will stand trial in the Boroko District Court later this month.

Anna Makup, 33, from Nebilyer, Western Highlands, was charged with abandoning her child without a reasonable excuse.

Magistrate Laura Kuvi read the charge and committed Makup to stand trial on Jan 25.

She was charged under Section 42 of the Lukautim Pikinini Act for allegedly abandoning and failing to provide certain necessities for her infant child.

Following the death of her father in Mt Hagen, Makup who is living at 9-mile in NCD, was alleged to have refused to take her 3-month-old daughter with her on her flight.

She was alleged to have left the infant and two older children with their father on June 13.

She returned to Port Moresby at the end of September.

Police alleged that Makup’s husband took the infant to other mothers to be breast-fed because the child refused to be bottle-fed. Police said Makup showed no concern for her children and said that she was not compelled to take care of her children because of no bride price payment. Her K200 bail was extended.

