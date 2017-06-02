Woman on trail for dangerous driving

A WOMAN from Southern Highlands charged with dangerous driving causing injuries to three students in Port Moresby on May 25 will appear at the Waigani Committal Court this week.

Patricia Hurum, 43, from Kumin village, Mendi in Southern Highlands, was charged with driving causing serious injuries.

The victims were Angela Goru , 11, from Northern, Viana Alex, 6, and Susan Kila, 12, both from Central.

Hurum’s case was deferred yesterday to allow magistrates to attend a workshop.

Police alleged that the three girls were on the footpath at Kanage Street, 5-Mile, in the National Capital District, when they were hit between 7am and 8am.

The girls, who were going to school, suffered serious injuries and are in hospital.

Hurum is in police custody at the Boroko cells.

