Woman wins K1500 from state of origin promo

A MOROBE woman living in Port Moresby is K1500 richer after winning the “State Of Origin Subscribe and Win Promotion on Digicel Play”.

Mirion Iviri, 33, was randomly selected as the first winner of the promotion which coincided with State Of Origin matches.

The promotion began on May 12 and will end on July 12. One winner will be announced on the week of each game.

To participate in the promotion, Digicel Play Customers are required to purchase a Seven-day or 14-day Supa TV plan. Their mobile numbers are automatically registered in the system.

Iviri works at a guesthouse in Gordon, Port Moresby. She was shocked when she got the call from Digicel Play.

“I was very surprised to the point that I thought it was a prank call. Luckily I was reassured by the Digicel Play representative that it was not and I am the lucky winner,’’ she said.

Digicel Play chief executive officer Nico Meyer thanked her for being a loyal and dedicated customer.

Two more winners will be announced during the second and third origin games.

