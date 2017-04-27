Women in agro need fair play

By ANDREA WULAL

GENDER inequality in the agriculture sector is a significant development challenge in which equal opportunities will determine effective, sustainable development especially in the rural areas.

This was outlined at the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) Gender Workshop by Bernadette Haro who is FAO’s National Consultant – Gender.

“Papua New Guinean women are excluded from owning registered land because of our matrilineal and patrilineal societies with the patrilineal society being the dominant factor even though 85 per cent of subsistence farmers in rural areas are women,” she said.

FPDA representative Poela Utama said a survey was conducted in 1989 in Korefeigu in the Highlands region showed out of the total income earned from selling food crops, the men get 80 per cent of the share and the women were left to fend care for the family’s needs.

The WIADU is basically responsible for analysing, monitoring and evaluating the progress on gender and is aimed at educating and changing the mindsets of the rural and urban population as to avoid such instances.

It is to educate and create a more equal platform for women in the agriculture sector in rural areas for a healthier, balanced lifestyle.

Various organisations gave overviews of the projects they initiated in which most have ceased operations with only a handful still operating due to the lack of funding.

Government agencies and ministries however, are said to be taking on the initiative to prepare gender policies which are to be supported by donor agencies.

The workshop was funded by FAO and implemented by the Department of Agriculture and Livestock (DAL) with the objective of providing an avenue for everyone concerned in the agriculture and rural development sectors to work together and come up with ideas and solutions to achieve the common goal of agriculture development planning and gender mainstreaming.

The workshop was attended by Deputy Secretary DAL FrancisDaink, representative from FOA Head Office Ken Shimizu, representatives from the NCDC Gender Desk (formerly Women’s Desk), Fresh Produce Development Agency (FPDA), Productive Partnership in Agriculture Project, Gender Desk – Department of Community Development, DAL/Woman in Agriculture Development Unit, Department of Forestry and other equally important organisations and persons.

