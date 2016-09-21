Women to attend church conference

OVER 2000 women around the country are expected to attend a church conference in Goroka, Eastern Highlands later this month.

The conference is the first of its kind to be hosted by Reformation Ministries and Churches Network Inc (RMCN).

Senior pastor and overseer for RMCN Goroka Ken Enn told The National that the aim of the conference was to equip women with the word of God, so that they can live the type of life God wanted them to live.

Enn said the theme of the five-day conference, which would run from Sept 26-30, is ‘Mobilising the Gideon army to take over PNG for Jesus.

“This will be an eye-opener to all those who attend or witness the conference. God is doing something in the province, also it will pave the way for bigger conferences to come,” Enn said.

He said there would be a ‘Jesus march’ around Goroka town on Sept 30, with participants marching from Okiufa Primary School into town and ending at the National Park.

Enn said the organising committee has invited other churches in Eastern Highlands to attend the conference.

The conference would be held at Okiufa Primary School and the guest speaker will be the founder of RMCN Dr Dian Warep.

Enn said the camp fee for those coming outside of the province would be K50, while students and participants from within the province would pay K30.

“All are welcome to enjoy the presence of the Lord and be equipped with his word.”

