Women to attend Jakarta trade expo

A GROUP of 30 village women from Morobe will be attending a trade expo in Jakarta, Indonesia, later this year.

The women from Labu Tale in Wampar LLG, will be participating in the Papua New Guinea-Indo Trade Expo from August to September.

They are members of Labu Tale Women’s Empowerment Association.

Spokesperson and association secretary Aiyah Angu said they would be involving in trade and marketing activities to generate revenue for the country and help their local community.

She said they would also be doing exchange programmes with other groups during the expo.

Angu said the mothers were mostly subsistence farmers who would attend the expo for the first time.

“We live along the coast so most women make sago, go fishing and do gardening and then sell the surplus at markets.”

She said they would use the trip as a learning experience and also to share their skills at the expo.

The group is now fundraising and sorting travel documents.

“The trip to Jakarta would cost K2,000 per head so we are doing our own fundraising as well as seeking sponsorships from business houses and corporate organisations.”

They were issued National identification (NID) cards and birth certificates in bulk by the NID office in Lae last week.

Angu said the association was formed last year and they were raising funds to build a resource centre in the village.

“The resource centre would be used to teach women life skills and build their capacity to sustain lives and lift their living standards.”

She thanked their husbands, the village councillor and the women’s fellowship group for continuously supporting them.

