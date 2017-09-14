Women charged with defaming police officer

TWO women have been charged with defaming a senior police officer on Facebook after claiming they were detained along with their children at the East Sepik police station, provincial police commander Superintendent Peter Philip says.

“They will also be charged under the Lukautim Pikinini Act for allegedly abusing the children by falsely posting their photos on Facebook, saying they were detained in the Wewak Police Station cells when they and their children were never detained there,” he said.

Philip said Michelle Wangi and Christine Makias were arrested on Friday following a complaint that they had assaulted their mother-in-law.

“They were dealt with by the duty officer at the station’s interviewing desk. They were then allowed K500 bail and released,” he said.

“However, they forced the duty officer to take them home and returned with their children to the police station.

“They then went inside the station and took photos of themselves with their children next to the cells and uploaded it on Facebook.

“The posting went viral and attracted defamatory comments against the senior police officer and the mother-in-law.

“The posting also came to the attention of the Ombudsman Commission.

“Ombudsman Commission officers are now investigating allegations that Wewak police locked up these children in the cells.”

Philip said the two women were re-arrested and charged with defamatory publication under the cybercrime code Act 2016.

“They are now out on K1000 bail each and have appeared before the Wewak District Court for mention,” he said.

“They are now under investigation for allegedly abusing their children on Facebook.”

