Women complete pig farming, management skills course

SIXTEEN women and two men from the Jika Komakui clan at Kelta village outside Mt Hagen have received training on pig farming and management skills.

Jacob Siminji, from the Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG Lutheran Development Services Ltd trained the 18. Most of them are members of the Kelta Catholic Women’s Association. They learnt how to prepare pig feed such as mixing fish mill and mill run with food supplements such as sweet potato, cassava and green leaves.

They also learnt how to administer injections, feed the pigs with the right amount of food and how to castrate pigs.

The training was sponsored by the Skills Development Trust Fund to educate village people on skills to improve their lives.

Provincial coordinator for Western Highlands Mark Atip urged the participants to put to use what they had learnt.

He urged them to pass on what they had learnt to members of the community.

Participant Elis Peter welcomed the training.

“We will start right away after this graduation,” Peter said.

“Pig is a very important part of our lives.

“We really thank you for teaching us the new methods.”

The women had earlier undertaken short courses on sewing.

