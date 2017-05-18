Most women don’t have access to tests for cancer, doctor says

AROUND 75 per cent of women in the country do not have access to cancer tests such as pap smear and mammogram.

Dr Mathias Sapuri, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at the Pacific International Hospital, said during a presentation on the advanced women health care which the hospital provided that mammogram and pap smear were crucial in a woman’s health.

He said all women who came to the hospital were offered mammogram and pap smear tests.

“As part of our tertiary health, our pap smear screening we can get results early as 48 hours,” he said.

“Our radiology department does mammogram. We offer them to women who have a family history of breast cancer or women who are above the age of 40.

“There is a counselling process if you are concerned about the radiation. You can have a simple breast ultrasound. It’s simple and has become an alternative for a lot of women.”

He urged women and girls to go for regular testing and be on the safe side. A pap smear test is done by wiping off the opening of the cervix at the vagina and screen for abnormal cells. If there is presence of abnormal cells women are placed on treatment and mammogram are used as screening tool to detect early breast cancer in women experiencing no symptoms.

