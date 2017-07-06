Women eye leadership dialogue between countries

WOMEN from Australia’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island and Papua New Guinea are trying to establish a dialogue on leadership, gender and culture to coincide with Australia’s celebration of its indigenous people.

A panel discussion hosted by the Pacific Leadership and Governance Precinct on Monday brought women from both nations together for the National Aboriginal and Islanders Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC) Week, held annually to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of indigenous Australians.

Stephanie Harvey, the chief executive of Indigenous Community Volunteers in Australia, said she was excited to share ideas and experiences with women leaders in PNG.

“PNG is our closest neighbour and I believe there is a lot we can learn from each other,” Harvey said.

“It would be wonderful if we could build strong relationships between indigenous women leaders from Papua New Guinea and Australia to strengthen leadership, governance and economic development.”

“In Australia, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women are in leadership roles and are walking side by side with male leaders.”

Australian High Commissioner Bruce Davis said the partnership between PNG and Australia was particularly focused on supporting current and emerging women in leadership positions.

“We want to ensure institutional barriers to women’s participation in the economy are addressed,” Davis said.

“These events spark conversations that need to be had around important topics such as women in leadership, and create networks that can support positive change.

“One of the great strengths of the Papua New Guinea-Australia partnership is the person-to-person links that span business, education and sport.”

The panel discussion also included Divine Word University president Dr Cecilia Nembou, ExxonMobil’s Susil Nelson-Kongoi and Vonda Malone, the mayor of Torres Shire Council in Queensland.

The event was hosted by the Pacific Leadership and Governance Precinct, a partnership between the governments of PNG and Australia that supports development of ethical, capable leaders, and facilitates dialogue about development challenges.

The four guests had earlier joined staff at the Australian High Commission in a ceremony to raise the Australian flag with the

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags.

