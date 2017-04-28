Women forced to quit implants

A DOCTOR says more than 5000 women have removed family planning implants because of the side effects.

Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Mathias Sapuri, pictured, said since the family planning method of implants was introduced to the country, more than 5000 women had sought medical assistance to remove the implants.

The side-effects they complained about include dizziness, backaches, migraine, nausea, stomach cramps, stomach bloating, stomach pain, depression, mood changes, acne, hair loss, weight gain, flu symptoms, skin infections, nervousness, menstrual cramps, vaginal itching, vaginal irritation and infections.

“Implants is just one method for contraception. The reason health officers are promoting the implant is because it lasts for four years,” he said.

“The tablets and injections are for just six months. Many women forget to come back after the six months. It results in unwanted pregnancies.

“That is why the implant is being promoted.”

Sapuri said it was important that women received counselling and be made aware of the side-effects. They must sign a consent form before getting the implant.

“I am not against the implant but the problem is that it is inappropriate for young women and young mothers,” he said.

Sapuri said implants were not supposed to be used if one had recently had a baby or was breast-feeding.

“These are the many reasons why women are coming back to remove their implants because they were not advised of the risks involved.”

