More women get HIV test than men: WHO

GLOBAL coverage rates for all HIV testing, prevention, and treatment are lower among men than women, a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) shows.

The report stated that men accounted for only 30 per cent of people who have tested for HIV. As a result, men with HIV are less likely to be diagnosed and put on antiretroviral treatment and are more likely to die of HIV-related causes than women.

The report also stated that some women did miss out. It showed that adolescent girls and young women in East and Southern Africa experienced infection rates up to eight times higher than among their male peers.

Less than one in every five girls between the ages of 15 to 19 were aware of their HIV status, the report stated.

Testing also remains low among “key populations” and their partners. According to the report particularly men who have sex with men, sex workers, transgender people, people who inject drugs, and people in prisons make up approximately 44 per cent of the 1.9 million new adult HIV infections that occur each year.

Up to 70 per cent of partners of people with HIV are also HIV positive and many of them are not currently getting tested.

The report stated that WHO has recommended new guidelines such as HIV self-testing to help HIV positive people notify their partners about their status and encourage them to get tested.

HIV self-testing allows individuals to use oral fluid or blood- finger-pricks to discover their status in a private and convenient setting and get their results within 20 minutes or less, it stated.

