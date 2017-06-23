Women and girls should feel free to move around: Judge

A NATIONAL Court judge says women and girls who are vulnerable in the society should be allowed to move around freely in public.

Justice George Manuhu made this statement yesterday when imposing a three-year suspended sentence on Jack Andrew, 20, from Kupari village in Hela for robbing a woman in a public bus.

The court took note of the fact that Andrew has reformed while in prison because he showed a certificate to the court which showed that he was a baptized member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

“We send people to jail so that they can change from the activities they undergo while in jail and even outside of the jail,” the judge said.

He said all jails were full beyond capacity and the Government has not done anything about the lack of space.

He said more jails should be built or the courts would look at diverting the offenders to other correctional activities to reform them.

The court also considered that Andrew returned some of the properties he stole from Belinda Kora at Gordon Market in Port Moresby on Oct 28, 2016.

Andrew pleaded guilty and was in custody for two years.

The court imposed a sentence of six years but deducted two years for the time the prisoner spent in custody.

The court was, however, lenient on Andrew and suspended his sentence of three years, 11 months and two weeks. He was placed him on a 12-month probation to be followed by a three-year good behavior bond.

Justice Manuhu also warned Andrew that if he committed another offence the court would send him to jail.

