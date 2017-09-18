Women and girls ‘not safe’

Crime against women and girls will not end if the communities and people do not take a hard stand against them, Papua New Guinea’s first woman politician and women’s activist Dame Josephine Abaijah says.

In a speech at the United Nations Women’s Safe City awareness programme in Port Moresby last week, Dame Josephine said crimes and violence against women and girls were growing and men and boys had to make the decisions to bring them to an end.

She said crime in the city had increased and women and girls were not feeling safe.

“There are too many people out there pretending to be what they are not. When it comes to solving matters of crime, we must not pretend. Our women and girls will never feel safe in the city unless we really do something about it,” Dame Josephine said.

“The law-and-order problem in our city is getting worse and not better, so let’s not pretend. The onus rests on each and everyone one of us to make sure we lower this problem.”

She said the lack of honesty, respect and obedience to the law by youths were attitudes that would not help solve the problem of crime in the city, especially the harassment, physical attack and rape of women and girls.

Dame Josephine thanked UN Women and the Sanap Wantaim youths for organising the event.

“I am sure we can control crime if our men and boys make a decision to stop crime. The decision must come from the heart and not just for the sake of impressing others, otherwise if it’s just a ‘hereva kava’ (pretence talk) then we’ll never change,” she said.

