Women, girls resort to abortion

SOME women and girls resort to abortion to avoid embarrassment or they cannot afford to raise the child, according to a pastor.

Babuso parish priest Figet Somba said more than 50 women had confessed during a week-long church gathering at Mukusing village in Finschhafen, Morobe, last month, that they had to undergo the procedure for personal reasons.

Somba said the gathering was hosted by pastors of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ward 13 of the Yabim-Mape local level government. Members of the 12 tribes in the area attend the “reconciliation” meeting.

“More than 50 women and girls confessed to killing the child inside their wombs,” he said.

“Some were mothers who have been married and have many children. Others were school girls and young girls in the village.

“We had to counsel them to walk a new life in Jesus Christ and not to commit abortion again.”

He said his team had discovered that some couples agreed to have the abortion because they found it difficult to look after the child.

“They killed the child by taking traditional medicine,” he said.

“This knowledge has been passed down from generation to generation.”

Somba said some women had to be counseled over the phone because they were in Lae and other parts of Morobe.

He said 15 sorcerers, eight criminals and three convicted murderers surrendered their lives to the Lord.

