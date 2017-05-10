Women graduate from skills training

TWENTY women from Lower Kagul, in Tambul-Nebliyer, have thanked the Skills Development Trust Fund for funding their life-skills training.

They received certificates after completing short courses on sewing, pig farming and management at Bonga village on Friday.

Provincial coordinator Mark Atip said the fund had been in the province since 2001 and had benefitted many programmes in Western Highlands and Jiwaka.

He said the fund focused on skills development and training programmes for the unemployed and the unskilled in the two provinces.

The 20 women of Bonga were trained on sewing different types of meri blouses.

Atip said such meaningful programmes would empower rural women to support their families.

“This is an ongoing programme that we would like to see reach out to communities to improve the livelihoods of the people,” he said.

“We must not always wait for government. Government got so many people to look after.

“We must help people to look after themselves.”

The women were encouraged to use what they have learnt to improve their livelihoods and help their families.

“Use what you learned to improve your family life.”

Like this: Like Loading...