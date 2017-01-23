Women groups receive funding

WOMEN groups in Moresby South electorate in recent weeks were proud recipients of seed capital from their local MP Justin Tkatchenko.

Apart from his busy Sports ministerial job, Tkatchenko always finds time to visit the women’s groups and honour his commitment by dishing out financial assistance.

Tkatchenko on Friday, Jan 13, donated K70,000 to two women’s groups, the Joyce Bay Gulf Women Association (K50,000) and the Kongo (from Chimbu) Mothers Group (K20,000) at Vadavada settlement at East Boroko.

During the presentation, Tkatchenko stressed the importance of doing things right to ensure whatever he gave benefited the whole community and not certain individuals and families.

“It is for everybody without fear or favour,” he said.

Joyce Bay Gulf Women Association president Joyce Ikavape thanked the local MP and assured him that they would put the money into good use.

“There is no more time to talk but action and prove to the local MP that his money has done wonders for the Gulf women in Joyce Bay community,” she said.

Tkatchenko clarified that the funds given the two women’s groups were outstanding commitments from 2016.

Tkatchenko said he started visiting women’s groups because he has finally got his outstanding DSIP fund and had to honour all his outstanding commitments for community projects and the women’s groups.

Spokeswomen from Joyce Bay Gulf Women’s group and the Kongo Women’s Group said they were thankful that the MP had honoured his commitment.

“We have seen them come and go but Tkatchenko has truly shown his leadership quality by attending such gatherings in the last minute or without any invitation.”

