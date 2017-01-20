Women hope to continue small business activities

By GYNNIE KERO

WOMEN in Western are hopeful they can continue their bookkeeping in small business activities and cooking, sewing among others, to sustain their livelihoods.

Those that come from Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA) communities in the province have a Women and Children’s component that they signed with miner, Ok Tedi Mining Ltd (OTML).

The firm through its subsidiary, Ok Tedi Development Foundation supports women in the 158 CMCA communities.

Dudi region representative Rebecca Marke said the women were still waiting for a court case to be over before they could continue their programmes.

“The delay or hiccup is because of the court injunction,” she said.

“The Women and Children’s component is to provide funding for skills training, leadership training in communities like sewing, cooking, book keeping for SMEs, there are many others which have been lined up.

“I’m happy that Sepe Auti village has signed the CMCA agreement today (last Friday), their women will now participate in programmes.”

Women and children’s representative from Sepe Auti village Tuani Koda earlier said they had missed out on mine benefits since 2001 after they refused to sign the agreement.

Koda noted that the women only received one sewing machine from the late South Fly MP Aide Ganasi.

Like this: Like Loading...