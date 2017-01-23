Women invest in business

BUILDING on the successful preparation of their business plans, four women’s associations from the North and Middle Fly regions (Nupmo, Wai-Tri,Tutuwe and Middle Fly) have started investing in business opportunities outside of Western.

The Middle Fly Women’s Association (MFWA) is a great story for the Middle Fly CMCA Women and Children.

With a long term investment view, the association invested K1.425 million in a property in Port Moresby, capitalising on the strong real estate market in Port Moresby with a projected annual return on investment of 13 per cent.

According to a report by the Ok Tedi Development Foundation (OTDF) this is their first ever direct investment outside of Western aimed at providing reliable long term income flows.

The final contracts were exchanged last November and this became the biggest investment the MFWA has made since its establishment in 2007.

The OTDF business development team assisted the MFWA from the beginning, to ensure that sound decisions were made on the allocation of this significant amount of funding, based on a detailed well-researched business plan that provided a range of investment options, and comparison of returns for similar properties.

Like this: Like Loading...