More women needed in parliament, says academic

THE number of women candidates in the general election has been increasing and Papua New Guinea needs more women in parliament to ensure that issues affecting them are addressed.

This was the call from political scientist and academic Dr Ovoru Sepoe during a pre-election and good governance event themed “Women’s participation in elections: Challenges and lessons learned” at the American corner of the National Library.

Dr Sepoe raised concerns regarding a lack of active female participation in the elections and politics in general and called on more women to be vocal about issues affecting them.

US ambassador Catherine Ebert-Gray agreed, saying: “Today we want to hear from you, hear about the barriers that keep you as PNG women from fully participating in your own democracy and how we can all work together to break down those barriers.”

Ebert-Gray said that studies had shown that when women participate in the government, issues like healthcare, education, conflict resolution and youth receive greater attention.

The participants also discussed issues in groups and presenting their discussions to the main forum.

Daislyn Paul, a participant from the Erima settlement, said when presenting her groups discussion that even though there were many candidates in the election many of their policies were not good or clear enough in addressing women and youths issues.

Like this: Like Loading...