Women plan forum on empowerment

THE first Jiwaka Women’s Forum will be held from Oct 24-27 at Maria Kwin Centre in Banz, Jiwaka.

Voice for Change (VFC) Jiwaka director Lilly BeSoer, who is organising the forum, told The National the forum aimed to shift the Government’s attention towards women empowerment in the province.

The VFC, a non-government organisation which advocates for welfare and safety of women and girls in the province, felt that the forum is an opportunity to raise these issues with Government.

Topics of the forum will be gender-based violence, sorcery-related violence, homebrew and marijuana abuse, women’s economic empowerment and access to safe markets.

More than 100 people will participate.

BeSoer said the four Jiwaka MPs would be attended with an outcomes’ statement to be presented to them on the last day of the forum.

She urged the MPs to work together with NGOs and donors to create a platform for women to be empowered in all sectors of development

“We still have perceptions that women are housewives, but they are not,” BeSoer said.

“Women have great potential to meaningfully participate in development and must be given the freedom to contribute to the economy.

“VFC stands to educate and change the mindset of men and boys in the province, and society at large, to understand and accept women and girls and their responsibilities towards creating a better society for everyone.

“Women and girls must actively participate in economic activities and be agents of change.”

