Women from Ramu NiCo mine area enjoy opportunities

WOMEN from the Ramu NiCo project-impacted communities in Madang are enjoying the employment opportunities provided by the project.

According to the company, some had been working for the project since the construction phase and continued to work to earn an income to sustain their lives and support their families and their communities.

One of them is Agnes Medaing from Tugyak village near the Basamuk refinery plant in Rai Coast.

She is a single mother of two children aged two and four.

She started working with the Basamuk refinery administration department as a housekeeper in 2010.

“I love my job with the company because from the income I earn, I am able to support my two children in buying food and clothes,” she said.

“I also support my extended family sometimes when there is certain commitment which entire family members would need to lend a hand in financial support.”

Medaing is usually very helpful and offers advice to new female employees who join her team.

According to Ramu Nico, Medaing and her team of female house-keeping workers usually do a wonderful job in keeping the refinery administration complex neat and tidy, and for everybody to enjoy working in a beautiful environment.

