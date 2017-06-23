Women receive textile certificate

TWENTY nine women received certificates on Wednesday after attending a training on garment and textile in Port Moresby.

Training programme acting coordinator Henry Koim said it was a competency-based training opened to women, girls and men.

“We took over this programme in 2012. It was formally under the Department of Trade, Commerce and Industry. All the responsibility has been transferred to the Small to Medium Enterprise Corporation. The average (number) we graduate every year is 40 to 50 students. They come in from all parts of Papua New Guinea,” he said.

The programme was established in 2002 and had benefited more than 3000 trainees from PNG and a few from Solomon Islands.

