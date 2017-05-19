Women save up money after receivng training

A GROUP of village women in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville have saved over K4,000 within eight months following the financial literacy training they had received from World Vision.

These 28 women from Oria village in Konou District, a patriarchal society, are determined to show that they can do much more than waiting for their husbands, brothers and fathers for finance.

Their Maura Savings Group was formed last August and they have so far saved K4,425, mostly from members’ contribution of K50 at meetings.

Other contributions came from selling cash crops and garden produce.

This has provided an avenue for members to take loans and repay them with 10 per cent interest within three months.

With every K100 loaned, a member is required to repay K110. There is also a social fund where the savings group assists members during times of emergencies. Money given out from the social fund is expected to be repaid but with no interest charged.

“Before this project and World Vision, no organisation came and taught us these things,” said group leader Jessy Jilius.

According to Jilius, the women raised their contributions from selling vegetables, poultry, peanuts, cocoa and copra at the nearest district centre in Buin or at Arawa, a two-hour drive away.

“Before, we wasted money. Through this project we are able to save and many women already know what they want to do when they get their share payments.”

We wanted to have women only in our group because sometimes men are too bossy. We want to be our own bosses and to look after our own savings and do what we want with it when we get our share payments,” added Jessy.

“I am planning to build a permanent house.”

