Women share skills, knowledge on art of weaving

WEAVERS from Milne Bay met in Alotau recently to share their knowledge on cultural practices, particularly the art of weaving.

Organisers Elaine Bate and Maxine Nadile from the Egwalau Tours and Events brought in the women to share their skills, cultural practices and how to prepare local dishes during the two days. “There is a lot of talent out there and our women have no opportunity to show and share their skills,” Nadile said.

The businesses are connected through the Pacific Horticultural and Agricultural Market Access Programme (Phama), funded by Australia and New Zealand to promote PNG products.

Phama country manager Sidney Suma who was in Alotau last weekend said they helped with the links and introductions to markets.

“But it was important to initiate networking among industry players within the domestic market,” Suma said.

He said there were positive spinoffs from linking industry partners that could benefit the communities including the village mothers.

Visiting fashion designer and jewellery and handicraft maker Annette Sete, who runs Maku Gifts in Rabaul, was appreciative of the creativity among the women.

