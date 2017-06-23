Women struggle in mining areas

By ALPHONSE PORAU

GENDER-based violence is a major issue affecting the lives of women and families in the extractive resources areas and needs serious attention, says an official.

Chairperson of Enga Family and Sexual Violence Association Committee (FSVAC) and founder of the Voice for Enga Women, Evelyn Sap, who recently did a study of women in Porgera district, said during the Consultative Implementation and Monitoring Council (CIMC) National Development Forum in Port Moresby, that many women were directly and indirectly impacted by mining activities.

“According to the interviews with many women at Porgera district there were a number of issues affecting them and I am sure it is also happening in other places in as well,” Sap said.

Those issues include:

Health issues such as sexually transmitted diseases and HIV/Aids;

Land issues;

Payment of compensation and royalties to men on behalf of families and communities and denying women access to and control of financial benefits of mining;

Women-headed families missing out on payments;

Employment privileges are given to men rather than women;

Increased work burden for women in homes where husbands do mine-related jobs.

She said also that social and health problems were more prevalent in communities when there was an influx of male workers into mining areas.

Sap said while a lot has been done to address those issues there was still room for improvement.

